SCC releases volume of exported oil products

According to customs declarations (nomenclature code 2710), Azerbaijan exported 678,402.9 tons of oil products in January-August this year, which is 64.3 percent more than the corresponding period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).

SCC noted that oil products worth $404 m were exported from Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

In January-August, 1.66 percent of all exports from Azerbaijan were accounted for by the export of oil products. In the corresponding period of last year, 770 thousand 815.85 tons of oil products worth $527m were exported from Azerbaijan.