Insurance sector assets up 12% in a year, surpassing 2.1 billion manats

The reforms implemented in the insurance sector have also been reflected in the sector's development and sustainability indicators. Thus, compared to the first half of the current year, the sector's assets have increased by 12 percent over the past year, exceeding 2.1 billion manat.

This was stated by Aliyar Mammadyarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), in his speech at the First Assembly of the Turkic World Insurance Union held in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

A. Mammadyarov said that the total capital of the sector exceeded the risk capital by 2 times. Increases were also observed in the profitability indicators of the sector. The total profitability of the sector exceeded 80 million manats by the 1st half of 2025, the return on assets (ROA) was 7 percent, and the return on equity (ROE) was 25 percent.