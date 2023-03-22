SOCAR Turkiye shares views on benefits of agile transformation

|
There are three major benefits of SOCAR Turkiye’s agile
transformation so far, Chief Strategy Officer Kanan Mirzayev told McKinsey,
Azernews reports.
“First, coordination among employees has increased
significantly—agile has been successful in aligning the entire organization
around common objectives. Rather than focusing on individual performance, our
colleagues are putting their squad goals ahead of other goals. As a result, we
have become speedy problem solvers; we approach and eliminate bottlenecks
faster and more effectively. This collaborative approach to our way of working,
especially in the oil and gas industry, is rare and it shines out,” he
explained.
Mirzayev noted that the second benefit is increased transparency
across the organization.
“Squad performances, and those of individuals, are crystal clear
with backlogs and performance dashboards. With these dashboards, we can
identify and evaluate the pain points in the organization, so that we can
support those areas with an increased focus. The third benefit relates to the
creativity of our solutions. In many of the functions, we had specific goals
and defined ways to achieve those goals. With the agile transformation, we
still have the goals, but ways to reach these goals now vary among colleagues.
This practice increases creativity, empowers critical thinking, and results in
exciting innovation by bringing cross-functional teams with different
perspectives to the table. This generates new ideas that are carried forward in
a collaborative manner,” he added.