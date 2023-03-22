SOCAR Turkiye shares views on benefits of agile transformation

There are three major benefits of SOCAR Turkiye’s agile transformation so far, Chief Strategy Officer Kanan Mirzayev told McKinsey, Azernews reports.

“First, coordination among employees has increased significantly—agile has been successful in aligning the entire organization around common objectives. Rather than focusing on individual performance, our colleagues are putting their squad goals ahead of other goals. As a result, we have become speedy problem solvers; we approach and eliminate bottlenecks faster and more effectively. This collaborative approach to our way of working, especially in the oil and gas industry, is rare and it shines out,” he explained.

Mirzayev noted that the second benefit is increased transparency across the organization.

“Squad performances, and those of individuals, are crystal clear with backlogs and performance dashboards. With these dashboards, we can identify and evaluate the pain points in the organization, so that we can support those areas with an increased focus. The third benefit relates to the creativity of our solutions. In many of the functions, we had specific goals and defined ways to achieve those goals. With the agile transformation, we still have the goals, but ways to reach these goals now vary among colleagues. This practice increases creativity, empowers critical thinking, and results in exciting innovation by bringing cross-functional teams with different perspectives to the table. This generates new ideas that are carried forward in a collaborative manner,” he added.



