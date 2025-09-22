Baku hosts First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

By Qabil Ashirov



On September 22, the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum opened in Baku under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), in strategic partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti (TEHA), and with media and organizational support from Euronews and Sea Breeze. The forum has brought together government officials, business leaders, and international investors.

Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, read President Aliyev’s message to the participants.

The forum serves as a unique platform for exploring the investment potential of countries located at the strategic crossroads of East and West, while shaping the future of global trade and sustainable supply chains. Participants will gain valuable insights into new paradigms of global competitiveness, while also building high-level connections, signing strategic agreements, and forging new partnerships.

The program features plenary sessions, institutional and panel discussions, thematic dialogues, and an exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan’s investment opportunities and potential.

Over two days, the forum will discuss regional cooperation and investment prospects in energy, transport, industry, agriculture, digital development, healthcare, and real estate.

The first day’s agenda includes plenary sessions and four panels on regional integration, transit opportunities, energy and infrastructure projects, innovation, green energy, real estate, urban development, and sustainable growth. The second day will focus on public-private partnerships, finance, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, digital health, agriculture, agribusiness, food industry, industrialization, small and medium enterprises, the green transition, and inclusive entrepreneurship.