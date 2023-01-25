FAO focuses on projects to improve product quality in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is focused on implementing projects to improve product quality and protect the environment in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Viorel Gutu, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Central Asia.

"Türkiye's experience in this area is very large, and we believe that great success has already been achieved on these issues [improvement of product quality and protection of the environment] today. Today's event will create the basis for further strengthening our cooperation within the FAO-Türkiye Partnership Programmes," he said in a regional seminar on the activities of FAO offices in Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995. The organization’s office in the country has been operating since 2007.