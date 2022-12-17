ECOM Azerbaijan 2022 kicks off in Baku

On December 16, ECOM Azerbaijan 2022 - Azerbaijan's First E-commerce Day started in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event, co-organized by PASHA Bank and Turkiye's well-known trade platform Trendyol, brought together over 300 participants. The international conference will feature 20 local and international speakers.

Head Of Cash Management at PASHA Bank OJSC Bahman Orujov spoke at the conference.

"Azerbaijan’s e-commerce turnover from January through October 2022 exceeded AZN14bn ($8.2bn)," he said.

Orujov added that the turnover of e-commerce amounted to about AZN5bn ($2.9bn) without considering payment indicators on state portals.

"There is a dynamic growth of turnover through POS terminals - more than half for the current year," he said.

The financial officer emphasized that every day, 6.6 trillion transactions totaling more than $100 trillion are made worldwide in the e-commerce industry.

"The main countries where e-commerce dominates are North America and Asia," the department director said.

The conference implies a meeting point for stakeholders in Azerbaijan's e-commerce ecosystem and Turkiye's largest e-commerce brands and organizations. This event provides an unrivaled opportunity for participants to expand their professional connections through networking with distinguished guests and speakers, and it also realizes the premium experience of listening to and reviewing the presentations of highly experienced speakers, meeting them in person, as well as receiving privileged advice on how to set up and manage their e-commerce ventures.