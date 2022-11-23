Azerbaijani oil rises in price

By Trend

The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light (CIF) crude oil increased by $5.9 compared to the previous rate in the Italian Port of Augusta on November 22 and totaled $91.01 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source in the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light (FOB) crude oil in the Turkish Port of Ceyhan increased by $5.83 and totaled $87.87 per barrel.

The price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, increased by $5.89 and amounted to $56.78 per barrel.

The price of the Brent Dated oil, extracted in the North Sea, increased by $6.2 on November 22 compared to the previous rate and totaled $89.4 per barrel.

The official currency for November 23 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.