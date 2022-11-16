Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increases digital channels for business, staff support

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank employs 1,700 young specialists, the bank's representative Irada Huseynova said at the Baku CEO Summit event on November 15, Trend reports.

According to her, the bank's training center holds courses for young professionals and those who successfully complete them are offered employment at Kapital Bank.

"We support the digitalization of distance training of specialists and have created the necessary infrastructure in this regard," she stated.

Huseynova noted that Kapital Bank keeps working on expanding digital channels to support businesses and young professionals.

"I'd like to note that we have a business support platform that provides digital banking services to business entities. This platform reflects information about our bank's strategy, sales experience, relevant courses, banking expertise, information security, video courses, and other information," she added.

Kapital Bank's representative said this year 350 people have used the bank's online training services.