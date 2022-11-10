Azerbaijan attends TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2022 exhibition

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Container, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijani Railways, participated in the 18th international Transport and Logistics - TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2022 exhibition, hosted by Tashkent, Azernews reports.

CASCA+ multimodal transport route is presented at the exhibition with a separate stand, at which the railway operators of the participating countries, ADY Container LLC, Kyrgyz Temir Jolu, O'zbekiston temir yo'llari, Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan JSC, GR Logistics and Terminals and Pacific Eurasia A.S., offered their services.

At the exhibition, the CASCA+ stand aroused great interest. Uzbek Deputy Transport Minister Jasurbek Choriyev was among those who familiarized themselves with the stand. ADY Container LLC Director Natig Jafarov briefed Jasurbek Choriyev about the CASCA+ multimodal transport route.

The participants in the exhibition were provided with detailed information about the CASCA+ multimodal transport route. It was stated that the purpose of creating the route is to increase the volume and efficiency of rail freight traffic in the China-Europe-China direction by using the transit opportunities of the participating countries.

About 50 organizations and companies participated in the exhibition with their own stands.

To note, CASCA + was created on the basis of the international multimodal route Asia-Pacific countries-China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey-Europe.

At the meeting of the railway operators of the participating countries on the route held in Baku on August 5, 2022, they discussed the creation of a consortium with the participation of operators to increase the efficiency of the route, and the development of a digital platform for the purpose of tracking containers along the route.