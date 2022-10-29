Azerbaijan records employment growth

By Trend





Employment in Azerbaijan's public sector increased by 10 percent, from 823,000 to 907,000 labor contracts, while private sector employment grew by 60 percent, from 488,000 to 786,000 labor contracts, during the period from 2018 through 2022, Head of Employment Policy and Demography Department at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Rashad Dayiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the third joint meeting of the district executive authorities and heads of the local Development Committee on October 28.

According to him, the total number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan stood at 1.7 million.

"In the reporting period, the labor fund rose by 1.2 times in both the public and private sectors. The share of population's income in GDP made up 17.1 percent, up by 4.4 percent," Dayiyev added.