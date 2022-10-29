Azerbaijan sees increase in number of concluded labor contracts - Deputy PM

By Trend

The number of concluded labor contracts in Azerbaijan increased by 400,000 or 31.2 percent from 2017 through October 28, 2022, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Commission for Regulating and Coordinating Labor Relations Ali Ahmadov said during a governmental meeting, Trend reports on October 28.

He noted that during this period the number of registered individual entrepreneurs-individuals increased by 58 percent, and legal entities - by 60 percent.

"One of the main tasks is also to improve the work of the coordinating committees that provide employment assistance in order to ensure the continuity of achievements in this area," Ahmadov noted.