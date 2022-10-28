Azerbaijani deputy minister reveals areas of roadmap for connection to public services

By Trend





The roadmap for "Connection to public services (grid)" mainly defines four areas, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev said during the presentation of the roadmap organized by Azerishig OJSC and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, Trend reports on October 27.

He noted that discussions will be held in these areas.

"The first area is to improve the legal framework for connection, the second - is to ensure the effectiveness of the adopted laws, the third - is to adopt necessary measures for transparency of processes, and the fourth - is to inform the public about the completed work. The corresponding measures are provided in these areas," he said.