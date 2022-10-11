Minister: Improvement of Azerbaijan’s healthcare system priority

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Improvement of Azerbaijan's healthcare system is a priority issue for the country, Health Minister Teymur Musayev said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the World Bank Technical Assistance Mission, which is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the World Bank, the world’s most influential financial institution.

“Cooperation with the World Bank in various areas is of particular importance from the perspective of applying international best practices,” he said.

Teymur Musayev also noted that the use of digital technologies is the basis for reforms in Azerbaijan’s healthcare system. In addition, he stated that regular meetings of the ministry with the World Bank missions give a strong impetus to strengthening cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and high hospitality, World Bank’s Lead Health Economist Driss Zine Eddine El Idrissi emphasized the fruitful cooperation between the World Bank and Azerbaijan and also expressed support for the reforms carried out in the country’s healthcare system.

Azerbaijan joined the WB in 1992. Since then, the bank has financed over 50 projects with total commitments of $4.4 billion. It started economic cooperation in Azerbaijan to help increase the country’s institutional capacity and build efficient oil reserves management. The WB has always supported the large-scale reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.