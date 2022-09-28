Azerbaijan's non-oil, gas production up by 9 pct

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 9 percent in the first eight months of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

In the meantime, the volume of production in the oil and gas sector decreased by 1.6 percent.

Industrial products worth AZN56.1 billion ($32.9bn) were produced, which is 0.1 percent less compared to the same months of 2021.

Some 75.5 percent of the industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 20.6 percent in the manufacturing sector, 3.3 percent in the production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas, and steam, and 0.6 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector dropped by 5.2 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 11.3 percent.

The volume of output in the production sector, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas, and steam increased by 2.4 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal increased by 5.1 percent.

Additionally, the production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew by 76.7 percent, leather and leather goods by 59.9 percent, electronic equipment by 50.1 percent, furniture by 49.8 percent, textile by 47.3 percent, finished metal products by 35.9 percent, machinery, and equipment by 38.5 percent, printing products 27.3 percent, computer, electronic and optical products by 25.9 percent, construction materials by 21.7 percent, food products by 13.2 percent, wood and wood processing products by 12.2 percent, rubber and plastic products by 8.5 percent, chemical products by 7.1 percent and tobacco products by 2.4 percent.

In the meantime, production in the sphere of installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 22.1 percent, oil products by 10.3 percent, and beverage products by 6.1 percent.



