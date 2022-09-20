IGB's capacity to be auctioned on two platforms

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The independent transmission system operator ICGB, responsible for the commercial operations of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), will be auctioning available capacity starting October 1, ICGB AD told Azernews.

The IGB begins operations with a total capacity of 3 billion cubic meters per year, about half of which (1.57 bcm/y) have already been booked under long-term agreements reaching up to 25 years.

The remaining available capacity will be offered through auctions on two of the leading capacity booking platforms, PRISMA and RBG. IGB has already signed contracts with both platforms and has been registered as a TSO.

All auctions will be performed according to the ENTSOG Auction Calendar.

"For the interconnection point at Komoti between the TAP and the IGB pipeline, ICGB will be offering the following capacity products on PRISMA: Firm Forward Flow entry capacity and Interruptible Reverse Flow exit capacity. For the interconnection point at Stara Zagora between the network of Bulgartransgaz and the IGB pipeline, ICGB will be offering the following capacity products on RBP: Firm Forward Flow exit capacity and Interruptible Reverse Flow entry capacity," the statement reads.

Moreover, the company noted that upon active market interest in booking the pipeline's available capacity and given the ongoing war in Ukraine, strengthening Europe's determination to limit Russian gas supplies in the future, IGB is expected to see an increase in the total capacity reaching 5 billion cubic meters per year.

"This can be achieved through building a compressor station in Komotini, Greece. Such a plan has already seen approval by the Greek national operator DESFA and is expected to be completed at about the same time as the completion of the LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis. The LNG terminal is being developed in great synergy with the IGB pipeline and together, the two energy infrastructure projects will form an entirely new, secure gateway for energy deliveries to the SEE region and the Western Balkans," the statement reads.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe is 32'', and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction of Greece-Bulgaria.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8.