CBA introduces possibility of cashless payments in Zangilan's Aghali village

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBA) has introduced the possibility of accepting cashless payments in Zangilan's Aghali village, Azernews reports.

The introduction of digital payment solutions with the participation of the banking sector and international card organizations allows the residents of this village to quickly, conveniently, and safely make non-cash payments.

"As part of the measures taken, the entrepreneurs of Aghali village have been provided with all the necessary means for accepting cashless payments, and ATMs have been installed. Besides, the village residents can open bank accounts," the bank's press service reported.

Cashless payment projects based on the concept of smart city and village are also planned to be introduced in other districts.

Moreover, the Smart Education Card project was implemented for secondary school pupils in Aghali village on the initiative of the Central Bank, with the support of the Science and Education Ministry, Kapital Bank OJSC and Mastercard international company.

The country’s liberated territories are the first where smart city and smart village concepts are being implemented. The first pilot project of a smart village implemented covered Zangilan’s Aghali I, II, and III villages.

The first pilot project of the smart city and smart village in Azerbaijan is being implemented mainly on five components - the housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy. Initially, 200 individual houses are constructed with the use of innovative building materials. The engineering communications and heating systems in the houses are also created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, and processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.