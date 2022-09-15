Maia Sandu: Moldova in talks with Azerbaijan, Romania on gas supplies

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Moldova is in talks with Azerbaijan and Romania on gas supplies, the country’s President Maia Sandu said, Azernews reports.

“It is not difficult to find alternative gas sources but to find gas at a reasonable price. The government is holding talks with Azerbaijan and Romania. Technically, the gas reaches all regions of Moldova. But again, it all depends on price,” she said.

Earlier, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said that Moldova is considering the possibility of signing a long-term gas supply contract with Azerbaijan.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. By late 2022, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 9.1 billion cubic meters, and in 2023, the volume of gas supplies is expected to reach 11 billion cubic meters.