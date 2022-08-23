Serbia to purchase electricity from Azerbaijan, set to further deepen ties

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Serbia will be able to purchase electricity from Azerbaijan on favorable terms, the office of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said following a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the information, the Azerbaijani president agreed to the Serbian leader's request in providing a sufficient amount of electricity.

During the conversation, initiated by the Serbian side on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan, specific proposals were discussed to continue cooperation. The sides also eyed issues of mutual interest.

The presidents agreed that over a quarter of a century, Serbia and Azerbaijan have established a good cooperation, and relations between Belgrade and Baku have reached the level of strategic partnership.

Vucic stressed that Belgrade intends to continue developing relations with Baku based on friendship and mutual understanding.

He urged his Azerbaijani counterpart to visit Serbia as soon as possible in order to jointly "give impetus to cooperation, especially in such areas as energy and agriculture".

Furthermore, the Serbian leader thanked Azerbaijan for respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia and noted that Belgrade is firmly committed to respecting international law and the inviolability of the borders of all UN members, the report added.