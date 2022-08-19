Azerbaijan, Germany eye development of space industry

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Deputy Head of the German Embassy Mission in Azerbaijan Heiko Schwarz and representatives of the embassy visited the main center for ground satellite control of Azercosmos OJSC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the guest was informed about the activities of Azercosmos OJSC, satellite projects of Azerbaijan, and plans for further development. The guests were also informed about the preparatory work for the 74th International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Baku in 2023

Further, the parties discussed the development of educational programs for the training of specialists in the space sector, including the possibilities of scientific research. The sides exchanged views on cooperation with German companies in the direction of the development of the space industry in Azerbaijan.

German agencies and companies working in the space sector are invited to participate in the International Astronautical Congress 2023.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators via a fiber-optic network.