Israeli companies eager to participate in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan - ambassador

By Trend

Israeli companies are eager to implement projects in renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan, Israeli Ambassador George Deek told Trend.

"We are encouraging more Israeli companies to engage in the renewable energy sector, especially in solar and wind - those are the areas, where we have a relative advantage, compared to other countries. There are few options that, I believe, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy will come up with soon, regarding renewable energy projects in Karabakh as well, and we will definitely urge Israeli companies to participate, and, hopefully, that will become another bridge in the successful energy cooperation between the two countries," he said.

According to the ambassador, cooperation in the energy sector is a part of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel.

"Israel’s oil supply from Azerbaijan accounts for 40 percent of the total imports. We are lucky to have such a reliable and strong partner as Azerbaijan, which is something that not everyone has, especially right now, amid the global energy crisis. We definitely intend to increase our cooperation in this field. We hope to see stability in the global energy industry, and this will happen with players like Israel and Azerbaijan, contributing and being a part of an equal energy system," Deek added.