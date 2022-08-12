Azerbaijani hazelnut residues could produce bioenergy

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Research results have found promising conditions for the potential of generating bioenergy from hazelnut residues in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per Bio Market Insights.

According to the results achieved through the “Catalysing the Efficiency and Sustainability of Azerbaijan’s Hazelnut Sector” research project, a vast amount of hazelnut shells and pruning residues could be utilized for bioenergy production.

Currently, this process is not productively operational, but there are fertile conditions for the development of this process.

It was stated that due to its favorable climate conditions suitable for hazelnut growing, Azerbaijan is one of the largest hazelnut-producing countries in the world. The report also predicted an increase over the next five years in the number of residues of hazelnut products planted in several regions of the country (Zagatala, Shaki, Khachmaz, Balakan, Gabala, Gakh, Ismayilli).

The study was carried out with the project’s international experts, Ana Kojakovic (Energy and Natural Resources expert) and Manas Puri (Sustainable Energy expert).

The project was financed by the government of Azerbaijan and implemented within the framework of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) - Azerbaijan Partnership Programme.