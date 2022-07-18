We aim to increase role of Baku port in region - head of Albayrak Holding

By Trend

The agreement on the management of port terminals signed in Baku between the Turkish group of companies Albayrak Holding and the Baku International Sea Trade Port will accelerate the development and increase the flow of cargo, said in an exclusive interview with Trend the head of Albayrak Holding Mehmet Albayrak.

According to him, Albayrak will make the necessary efforts to accelerate its implementation within the framework of the agreement reached.

"We aim to increase the Baku port's role in our region, as well as its logistics capabilities. We manage ports in Guinea, Somalia, and Trabzon. We have professional staff. Attracting our specialists to the Baku port will create the basis for mutually beneficial cooperation in the first public-private partnership in Azerbaijan. We will do our best to turn the Baku port into a hub in a short time," he said.

In addition, it is also planned to expand the infrastructure for the transportation of other types of cargo to meet the needs of the countries of the Caspian region in the transportation of goods.

"In 2-3 years, this cargo flow in the Baku port will increase significantly. We look forward to signing new contracts in the future," he said.

He also noted that cooperation with the Baku port is the basis for the further development of economic cooperation in Azerbaijan.

"We are confident that our investments will also be useful for the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as other regions with good agricultural potential," he added.