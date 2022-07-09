Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan review collaboration within Trans-Caspian Corridor

By Trend

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met with Governor of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed an enhanced partnership within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), as well as cooperation between the financial institutions of Azerbaijan and the Astana International Financial Center.

Jabbarov emphasized the successful Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan collaboration in various economic areas and also addressed the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and economic partnership.

Furthermore, participants of the meeting explored ways of joint activities to develop cooperation in trade, transport-transit, industrial, and other areas. The meeting also considered promoting the investment opportunities of the Alat Free Economic Zone.