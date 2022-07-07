Baku, Ankara discuss cooperation in social services sphere

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have discussed the cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of social services and other areas, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the online meeting between Azerbaijan's Labour and Social Security Minister Sahil Babayev with Turkiye's Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik.

During the meeting, Babayev stressed the importance of further strengthening relations in the direction of providing social protection for the disabled, elderly, children, women, war veterans, and martyrs' families.

The minister also briefed on the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan over the past period, the DOST concept, social support measures related to martyrs' families and war veterans in the postwar period, and the use of electronic technologies in the social sphere.

Moreover, he stressed that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is constantly developing, adding that an important role in this direction is played by the joint efforts of the presidents of the two brotherly nations.

In turn, Derya Yanik briefed on Turkiye's experience in the field of social reforms and the successes achieved. The minister stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and information exchange on the protection of children without parental care, the implementation of social support measures for families, and other reforms in this area.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the social protection sphere.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.