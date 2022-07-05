Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan agree to expand cooperation in hydrocarbon fuel transit

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have agreed to expand cooperation in the transit of hydrocarbon fuel, and energy efficiency, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and his Kazakh counterpart Bolat Akchulakov.

During the visit, the parties agreed to increase the share of renewable sources in energy production and consumption, as well as to hold the next meeting of the current working groups in the energy field as soon as possible.

They also decided to hold joint training, seminars, and exchange of experience in these spheres and implement other activities of mutual interest.

They also noted the contribution of the commission to the strengthening of relations between the two countries. In addition, the sides discussed practical bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

Representatives of the Economy and Energy Ministries, as well as Azerbaijan's State Oil Company, participated in the meeting. It should be noted that Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Kazakhstan in order to participate in the 18th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The eighteenth meeting of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in Nur-Sultan on July 5.

The participants in the meeting will review the work done since the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, and discuss cooperation in trade and economic, energy, transport, logistics, industrial and information and communication sectors, agriculture, food security, and other sectors.

The co-chairs of the joint intergovernmental commission are Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Bakhyt Sultanov.