SMBDA official says major goal - to increase SMEs' role in Azerbaijan's economy

By Trend

The main goal of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is to increase the role of SMEs in the local economy, create more added value with their participation, and further increase their share in employment and exports, SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said during his speech at the Partners & Business conference-exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, one of the main activities of the agency is creation of new organizational models and the promotion of entrepreneurship in line with the modern challenges.

He noted that incentive mechanisms created in the past to develop the business environment and support micro, small and medium enterprises are being successfully implemented by the SMBDA.

Providing start-up certificates, domestic market research, financing projects in the field of education, science, developing the knowledge and skills of entrepreneurs, access to retail chains, exhibitions and other support tools aroused great interest among entrepreneurs, which further accelerated the development of micro, small and medium-sized businesses, the board chairman also noted.

"Main goal of the exhibition-conference is to promote business entities operating in the country, expanding their access to markets, developing business partnerships between local companies and establishing new partnerships," Mammadov said.

He also pointed out the continued support provided by Marsol company to entrepreneurs in building business relationships, hosting B2B meetings, organizing conferences and exhibitions.

"Today's event, held with the support of the SMBDA and organized by Marsol, is attended by nearly 200 companies demonstrating their products and services. Within the program of supporting participation of the agency in exhibitions, at this event the SMBDA is represented by an extensive stand, which demonstrates the products of 16 SMEs providing services in the field of industry, food, construction and other areas,” the official emphasized.

“I hope that both entrepreneurs and visitors will be satisfied with today's event. The gained experience will serve to improve and expand the activities of business entities. I believe that thanks to this event, broad ties will be established between business entities operating in various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy, and more serious steps will be taken towards the development," Mammadov said.