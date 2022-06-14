Azerbaijan showcasing business, investment opportunities in London

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's business and investment opportunities will be presented in London on June 14, Azernews reports.

A panel discussion on "Doing Business in Azerbaijan" will be held in London today within the framework of the 5th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UK Government.

During the event, Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Foundation will present business and investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is paying a visit to London to attend the fifth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. The parties are expected to discuss the work done since the 4th session of the Intergovernmental Commission, including cooperation on further improvement of the business environment, increasing investments, energy transition, digital economy, infrastructure, agriculture, and others.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different sectors of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $28.8 billion out of $30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021.