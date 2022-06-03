Azercosmos seals agreement with Spanish high-tech company

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's satellite operator Azercosmos has signed a protocol of intent with GTD Ingenieria de Sistemas, Spain’s aerospace, defense and security company, Azernews reports.

According to the protocol of intent, the parties will create opportunities for space analytics and solutions, the development of satellite systems, as well as an exchange of knowledge and experience within the framework of educational programs.

The document includes support for R&D activities in the field of space in Azerbaijan, as well as the provision of technology transfer of engineering solutions for satellite systems.

Moreover, it also stresses the importance of applying the latest information technologies in the field of remote sensing and geospatial data management, which is currently one of the priorities of the space industry.

The signed document lays the foundation for cooperation in mutually beneficial space projects.

GTD Ingenieria de Sistemas is a high-tech company, which has been operating for over 30 years. The company specializes in providing engineering and technical solutions in the space, aerospace and energy industries, including science, research and infrastructure projects.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators via a fiber-optic network.