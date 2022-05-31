SMBs Development Agency, Fashion Retail Association mull expanding co-op

By Azernews

Azerbaijani Agency for Small and Medium Business Development board chairman Orkhan Mammadov has held a meeting with the Fashion Retail Association board chairman and CEO of Novco Group Companies Farid Novruzi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of expanding cooperation and proposals for possible changes in legislation in the sphere of taxes and duties for the purchase of goods in foreign online stores for personal usage.

They also exchanged views on the issues of interests of business entities operating in the relevant sphere.

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency continues to hold meetings with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand relations and implement new business initiatives.