Azerbaijan, Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture to hold big conference-exhibition

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations together with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) will hold a big conference exhibition in Azerbaijan in October 2022, the confederation’s vice president Vugar Zeynalov told Trend.

According to Zeynalov, ICCIA hasn’t chosen the country as venue for this event by chance.

"Azerbaijan is a regional hub and an exhibition-conference of halal food products [permissible in Islam] will be held here. Now we are preparing for this event," the official said.

He noted that information about the countries which will take part in the conference exhibition is clarified.

According to him, 56 countries are members of the ICCIA.

Speaking about the activities of the confederation, Zeynalov said that one of the main activities is to provide business entities with access to their financing.

"We are working on the implementation of six sustainable goals in the field of entrepreneurship development. In this direction, we are carrying out relevant activities together with entrepreneurs," he said.

"This is a broad tool which will accelerate the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and expand access to financing for small and medium business entities," added the official.