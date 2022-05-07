Green technologies serve as key principle for Azerbaijan's sustainable food security - minister

By Trend

Green technologies and digitalization serve as key principles for sustainable food security and agriculture in Azerbaijan, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said at an international conference on digital agriculture, organized by the country’s Ministry of Agriculture with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on May 6, Trend reports.

According to him, during 2015-2020, Azerbaijan boosted agricultural production by 22.3 percent.

"Digitalization and innovation have served as a basis for these achievements," Karimov said.

Speaking of investments, the minister noted that most of them are aimed at the digital transformation of agriculture.

"Azerbaijan’s government is striving to meet the basic and preliminary terms for the digital transformation of agriculture. The development of farmers’ digital skills is an integral part of our daily work. The state support is primarily aimed at fostering innovation, as well as the application of modern agricultural technologies. Furthermore, we provide farmers with access to financial resources and training services," Karimov said.

The minister also noted the introduction of an electronic agricultural system in Azerbaijan.

"It’s gradually being integrated into the e-government network. Through this platform, over 500,000 farmers receive digital access to agricultural services and government benefits. Moreover, the Digital Service System simplifies decision-making and data-driven forecasting. The development policy is also aimed at reducing the digital divide between urban and rural areas," he added.