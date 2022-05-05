Azerbaijani oil prices grow

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.85 on May 4 compared to the previous price, settling at $113.55 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 4 amounted to $112.32 per barrel, up by $2.83 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $72.39 per barrel on May 4, which grew by $2.97 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $2.89 compared to the previous price and made up $109.02 per barrel.