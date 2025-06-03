First oil from Garabagh field expected by 2029, says BP Executive

By Qabil Ashirov



BP plans to begin oil production at the "Garabagh" field by 2029, a senior company executive announced during a briefing held as part of Baku Energy Week, Azernews reports, citing Gordon Birrell, BP's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations.

Gordon Birrell noted that the 2029 timeline represents an ambitious yet feasible goal for bringing such a large offshore field into production.

“We are targeting first oil in 2029. This is a relatively short timeframe for the development of a major field,” Birrell stated. He added that the development concept involves an unmanned, remotely operated platform, which will function without a permanent crew stationed offshore. The platform will be a lightweight structure, equipped with necessary topside facilities and remote-control capabilities.

The announcement came shortly after the finalization of a shareholding agreement between BP and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) for the development of the Garabagh field. The signing took place during Baku Energy Week, underscoring the strategic significance of the project for Azerbaijan’s energy sector.

The Garabagh field is located approximately 120 kilometers east of Baku, and 20–25 kilometers from the existing Gunashli field. It lies in water depths of 150 to 200 meters and represents a key addition to Azerbaijan’s offshore energy portfolio.

This agreement further strengthens the long-standing partnership between BP and SOCAR, and supports Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure and sustain production in the Caspian Sea.