Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Apr. 18 1.7 Apr. 25 1.7 Apr. 19 1.7 Apr. 26 1.7 Apr. 20 1.7 Apr. 27 1.7 Apr. 21 1.7 Apr. 28 1.7 Apr. 22 1.7 Apr. 29 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0428 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0302 and amounted to 1.8081 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Apr. 18 1.8347 Apr. 25 1.8315 Apr. 19 1.8313 Apr. 26 1.8237 Apr. 20 1.8391 Apr. 27 1.8101 Apr. 21 1.8425 Apr. 28 1.7867 Apr. 22 1.8438 Apr. 29 1.7887 Average weekly 1.8383 Average weekly 1.8081

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0014 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0020 manat and reached 0.0228 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Apr. 18 0.0204 Apr. 25 0.0220 Apr. 19 0.0209 Apr. 26 0.0225 Apr. 20 0.0211 Apr. 27 0.0229 Apr. 21 0.0206 Apr. 28 0.0231 Apr. 22 0.0210 Apr. 29 0.0234 Average weekly 0.0208 Average weekly 0.0228

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.001 manat and totaled 0.1149 manat per Turkish lira.