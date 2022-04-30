TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

30 April 2022 [13:59] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Apr. 18

1.7

Apr. 25

1.7

Apr. 19

1.7

Apr. 26

1.7

Apr. 20

1.7

Apr. 27

1.7

Apr. 21

1.7

Apr. 28

1.7

Apr. 22

1.7

Apr. 29

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

 

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0428 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0302 and amounted to 1.8081 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Apr. 18

1.8347

Apr. 25

1.8315

Apr. 19

1.8313

Apr. 26

1.8237

Apr. 20

1.8391

Apr. 27

1.8101

Apr. 21

1.8425

Apr. 28

1.7867

Apr. 22

1.8438

Apr. 29

1.7887

Average weekly

1.8383

Average weekly

1.8081

 

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0014 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0020 manat and reached 0.0228 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Apr. 18

0.0204

Apr. 25

0.0220

Apr. 19

0.0209

Apr. 26

0.0225

Apr. 20

0.0211

Apr. 27

0.0229

Apr. 21

0.0206

Apr. 28

0.0231

Apr. 22

0.0210

Apr. 29

0.0234

Average weekly

0.0208

Average weekly

0.0228

 

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.001 manat and totaled 0.1149 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Apr. 18

0.1162

Apr. 25

0.1153

Apr. 19

0.1160

Apr. 26

0.1150

Apr. 20

0.1160

Apr. 27

0.1148

Apr. 21

0.1159

Apr. 28

0.1147

Apr. 22

0.1156

Apr. 29

0.1149

Average weekly

0.1159

Average weekly

0.1149

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/219447.html

Print version

Views: 127

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also