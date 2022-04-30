Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Apr. 18
1.7
Apr. 25
1.7
Apr. 19
1.7
Apr. 26
1.7
Apr. 20
1.7
Apr. 27
1.7
Apr. 21
1.7
Apr. 28
1.7
Apr. 22
1.7
Apr. 29
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0428 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0302 and amounted to 1.8081 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Apr. 18
1.8347
Apr. 25
1.8315
Apr. 19
1.8313
Apr. 26
1.8237
Apr. 20
1.8391
Apr. 27
1.8101
Apr. 21
1.8425
Apr. 28
1.7867
Apr. 22
1.8438
Apr. 29
1.7887
Average weekly
1.8383
Average weekly
1.8081
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0014 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0020 manat and reached 0.0228 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Apr. 18
0.0204
Apr. 25
0.0220
Apr. 19
0.0209
Apr. 26
0.0225
Apr. 20
0.0211
Apr. 27
0.0229
Apr. 21
0.0206
Apr. 28
0.0231
Apr. 22
0.0210
Apr. 29
0.0234
Average weekly
0.0208
Average weekly
0.0228
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.001 manat and totaled 0.1149 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Apr. 18
0.1162
Apr. 25
0.1153
Apr. 19
0.1160
Apr. 26
0.1150
Apr. 20
0.1160
Apr. 27
0.1148
Apr. 21
0.1159
Apr. 28
0.1147
Apr. 22
0.1156
Apr. 29
0.1149
Average weekly
0.1159
Average weekly
0.1149