Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $105.55 per barrel, having lowered by $3.06 (2.81 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $110.79 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.63.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.76 per barrel this week, up by 20 cents (0.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $109.18 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $100.55.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $66.36 per barrel this week, which is 56 cents (0.85 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $68.81 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $104.25 per barrel this week, thus reducing by 53 cents (0.45 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $106.23 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $98.5.
Oil grade/date
Apr. 18, 2022
Apr. 19, 2022
Apr. 20, 2022
Apr. 21, 2022
Apr. 22, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$102.63
$109.76
$109.93
$110.79
$109.67
$105.55
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$100.55
$107.79
$108.03
$109.18
$108.16
$106.76
Urals (EX NOVO)
$60
$67.44
$67.54
$68.81
$68.03
$66.36
Brent Dated
$98.5
$105.65
$105.51
$106.23
$105.37
$104.25