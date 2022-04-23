TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

23 April 2022 [16:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $105.55 per barrel, having lowered by $3.06 (2.81 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $110.79 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.63.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.76 per barrel this week, up by 20 cents (0.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $109.18 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $100.55.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $66.36 per barrel this week, which is 56 cents (0.85 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $68.81 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $104.25 per barrel this week, thus reducing by 53 cents (0.45 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $106.23 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $98.5.

Oil grade/date

Apr. 18, 2022

Apr. 19, 2022

Apr. 20, 2022

Apr. 21, 2022

Apr. 22, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$102.63

$109.76

$109.93

$110.79

$109.67

$105.55

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$100.55

$107.79

$108.03

$109.18

$108.16

$106.76

Urals (EX NOVO)

$60

$67.44

$67.54

$68.81

$68.03

$66.36

Brent Dated

$98.5

$105.65

$105.51

$106.23

$105.37

$104.25

