Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

By Trend





Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $105.55 per barrel, having lowered by $3.06 (2.81 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $110.79 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.63.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.76 per barrel this week, up by 20 cents (0.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $109.18 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $100.55.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $66.36 per barrel this week, which is 56 cents (0.85 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $68.81 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $104.25 per barrel this week, thus reducing by 53 cents (0.45 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $106.23 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $98.5.