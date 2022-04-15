Russia’s Astrakhan Business Center in Baku talks about implementation of new projects

By Trend

Strengthening trade and economic ties remains a priority of ??cooperation between Russia’s Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan, Founder of the Astrakhan Business Center in Baku Irahid Mirishov said, Trend reports with reference to the Astrakhan News portal (ast-news.ru).

According to him, the implementation of the program of measures for the development of trade and economic ties for the current year has begun.

This program was adopted in December 2021 during the visit of Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin to Azerbaijan, he noted.

"Currently, work is underway on projects that will increase the supply of Russian goods to the Azerbaijani market. Astrakhan Region Economic Development Ministry and Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry have joined this," Mirishov said.

On the basis of the Center, it is planned to open an Astrakhan trading house in Baku in the future, so that Astrakhan commodity producers have the opportunity to sell their products in Azerbaijan, he added.

The project is also being developed to open several Astrakhan branded stores in Baku.

"The trade turnover between the Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan amounted to more than $17 million in 2021, having increased by 18 percent. There are all prerequisites to increase these figures this year," the founder of the Business Center said.