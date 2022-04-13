Azerbaijan adopts new state standard for food safety

By Trend

On the basis of the international standard ISO 22000:2018, a new standard AZS ISO 22000:2022 'Food safety management systems – Requirements for any organization in the food chain' has been adopted in Azerbaijan, the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The draft standard was approved by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute, a public legal entity subordinated to the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market, and included in the State fund of normative documents on standardization.

The application of the standard will contribute to food safety and quality management, will bring the activities of organizations involved in the food chain in line with international requirements, as well as will improve the quality of food.