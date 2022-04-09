Azerbaijani ministry, French MEDEF International discuss new areas of cooperation

By Trend

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rustamov and a delegation of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF International) discussed new areas of cooperation between French companies and Azerbaijani partners, the ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on cooperation in transport, space industry, and ICT.

"The sides discussed prospects for public-private partnerships with a number of French companies. Meanwhile, data on the current potential of Azerbaijan's transport sector, as well as on the concept of smart cities and villages had been provided," the statement said.