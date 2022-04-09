Azerbaijan expands cargo transit opportunities

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Director of Azerbaijan Railways’ subsidiary ADY Container LLC Natig Jafarov has said that opportunities for transit cargo transportation are expanding in Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks at the international conference “Black and Caspian Sea: ports and shipping” on the topic “Intersection of Eurasia railways: Azerbaijan as a transport hub”, held in Georgia.

Noting that the work is underway to develop container traffic in Azerbaijan, Jafarov added that multimodal cargo transportation is also developing in the country.

The director touched upon the country’s transit opportunities, acceleration of containerization, achievements in multimodal transportation, and promotion of the railway as an environmentally friendly mode of transport.

More than 150 delegates from the Black Sea and Caspian Sea countries participated in the international conference that was held on April 5-7. Representatives from ADY Container were also represented at the annual international transport conference, which aims to strengthen regional and global links in the logistics and supply chain.

Representatives from 25 leading world-renowned transport and logistics companies spoke at the conference on global and regional trade and investment.

ADY Container LLC is a fully-fledged subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC with the mission of providing high-quality, dependable freight transportation in the country.

ADY Container LLC, which operates exclusively within Azerbaijan, provides a wide range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, all of which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.