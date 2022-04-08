MUSIAD Azerbaijan eyes integrating youth into business environment

By Trend

The main goal of the MUSIAD Azerbaijan Association’s youth structure is to integrate young people into the business environment, Tural Suleymanli, chairman of the structure, told Trend.

According to Suleymanli, the structure is implementing various programs in this direction.

"All conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for the effective leisure of young people. We are also working to contribute to this activity," he said.

The chairman noted that in order to integrate young people into the business environment, they definitely need practical experience.

"For this, we regularly organize meetings of young people with businessmen who are members of our structure," he added.

According to him, one of these meetings, dedicated to the integration of youth into the business environment, was held on March 29 this year at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).

"The event was organized by the youth structure of MUSIAD Azerbaijan, the UNEC student trade union and the UNEC Omurboyu educational center," Suleymanli said.

He noted that at this event, the Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the Turkic World of UNEC, Professor, Dr. Mehmet Yuce told the meeting participants, in particular students, about his experience in the field of education and career, and also shared his opinion on how to make the right choice in a career.

Suleymanli added that the organization of such meetings will continue.

MUSIAD Azerbaijan is the Azerbaijani branch of the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD).