Kazakh Railways JSC actively cooperating with Azerbaijan Railway within TITR - KZD

By Trend

The administrations of Kazakhstan Railways and Azerbaijan Railway are cooperating within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Chief Engineer of Kazakhstan Railways JSC (KZD), Director of the Technical Policy Department Batyr Kotyrev told Trend.

The route was created with the participation of the railway, port administrations and shipping companies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia, he noted.

The Coordinating Committee for the Development of TITR has been working since February 20, 2014. Its main task is to create favorable conditions for the realization of the transit and transport potential of the Trans-Caspian route, Kotyrev added.

An agreement was signed on the establishment of the International Trans-Caspian Transport Consortium, a single transport operator, in Azerbaijan’s Baku on April 12, 2016.

The Coordinating Committee for the Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route decided to establish the International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" with headquarters in the capital of Kazakhstan in order to increase efficiency and coordinate joint work between the participants of the route, in December 2016.

The following decisions were made within the framework of the meetings of the general meeting of the members of the Association, Kotyrev highlighted :

- regular running of the feeder ship "NMSC "Kazmortransflot" LLP on the route Aktau - Baku - Aktau was organized.

- the participants of the transportation process on the TITR route signed the "Agreement on the organization of container transportation in direct international rail-water traffic with the participation of feeder ships between the ports of the Caspian Sea (Aktau, Baku (port of Alat)", "Agreement on interaction and measures of responsibility in the organization of transportation of goods in as part of container trains along the TITR route using feeder ships."