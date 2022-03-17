Eurasian Regional Center, Tatarstan's Selet ink cooperation accord

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) and the leading youth organization of Tatarstan "Selet" signed a cooperation agreement in Kazan.

The protocol of cooperation was signed by Vusal Gurbanov, Acting Director-General of ICYF-ERC, and Aygul Gabdrahmanova, Director of the “Selet” Youth Organization of Tatarstan, in the building of the Tatarstan’s Youth Ministry.

The agreement regulates the next three-year cooperation program and reflects concrete steps to hold international events in Tatarstan in the coming years.

The first event is planned to be the next Debate Championship held in Kazan on March 26-27 this year.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on behalf of the Government of Tatarstan, the Minister of Youth Timur Suleymanov spoke about international projects, successfully implemented in the country in recent years by the collaboration of the Ministry, ICYF-ERC, and “Selet”.

Suleymanov expressed his support for the signing of the protocol from the point of view of continuing the cooperation during forthcoming years.

It should be noted that the Kazan OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum, OIC Model International Relations Academy, OIC Young Startups Forum, and a number of international events have been organized by ICYF-ERC and “Selet” Youth Organization.

Young leaders from numerous OIC member-countries took part in these projects.