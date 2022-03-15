Turkey's TESIAD, Azerbaijan's National Confederation of Entrepreneurs establish joint coordination center

By Trend

Turkey's business organization TESIAD and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) have established a joint coordination center, the confederation told Trend.

According to the agency, proposals have already been put forward on business-related events to be held in the coming months.

"The sides discussed the possibility of holding business forums and B2B meetings, as well as addressed the issue of applying the TESAM Academy experience in Azerbaijan," the confederation said.

The online meeting between TESIAD and the ASK was held on March 14.