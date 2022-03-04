Azerbaijan, Romania eye priority areas for energy cooperation

By Azernews





Azerbaijan and Romania have discussed the priority areas of energy cooperation between the two countries, the Energy Ministry has reported.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov with Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Daniel Popescu and Special Envoy for Strategic and International Affairs Ana Birchall, as well as the delegation, which included the senior officials of Transgaz and Romgaz.

During the meeting, it was noted that the Azerbaijani-Romanian strategic partnership plays an important role in the development of energy cooperation.

Romania's participation and interest in the project were highly appreciated at the VIII Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. In addition, the parties discussed the prospects of Romania's participation in the project.

Moreover, the project of laying an underwater cable underneath the Black Sea through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Romania was discussed. Romania was invited to participate in the currently forming Working Group on the project.

Parviz Shahbazov emphasized the importance of the project in terms of expanding the export opportunities of electricity between the region and the European market and highlighted the potential and plans of Azerbaijan for the export of “green energy”.

The minister said that the ongoing renewable energy projects and plans related to the realization of offshore wind energy potential can make Azerbaijan an important partner also in the export of electricity and hydrogen, which will be produced from “green energy” sources, in the future in cooperation with Europe.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011, and owns SOCAR- branded petrol stations in 26 regions of Romania.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.