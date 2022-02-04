Italy values cooperation with Azerbaijan in TAP dev't

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Italian Deputy Minister of Ecological Transition Vannia Gava has said that Italy attaches importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan at the next stage of TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) development.

She made remarks during the meeting held on February 3 between Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry and delegations led by her and TAP AG Managing Director Luca Schieppati.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 8th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

The deputy minister also emphasized the importance of natural gas for sustainable energy supply and energy transition.

In turn, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that thanks to the natural gas of Azerbaijan, Italian consumers are provided with natural gas at a more affordable price.

"We are pleased with the contribution made by TAP to the natural gas supply of Italy," he said.

He added that the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, which is based on multilateral cooperation, will be devoted to energy transition for the first time.

"This meeting creates opportunities for developing the Southern Gas Corridor as a project in harmony with global challenges and carbon neutrality targets and deepening our fruitful cooperation with our partners in the field of green energy within Advisory Council," he said.

Shahbazov emphasized that by attracting investment in offshore wind energy alone, 400 million cubic meters of gas can be saved per year, and these volumes can be exported.

The parties also discussed the strengthening of the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in sustainable energy security, the development of cooperation in various fields within the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the expansion of cooperation on renewable energy goals in the format of the Advisory Council. In addition, they discussed the participation of Italian companies in the projects implemented in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Additionally, the possible operation of TAP at full strength and a future increase in the supply was discussed with Luca Schieppati. Further expansion of TAP, market research and further steps in this direction were discussed.

To recall, Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on December 31, 2020.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP.