Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan increases

By Trend

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has significantly increased over the past ten months, reaching $96.3 million, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

Export of goods and services from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan from January through October 2021 increased by 34.9 percent compared to the same period last year ($45.3 million), reaching $61.1 million.

This figure has grown 16.4 times compared to the indicator of the beginning of 2021 ($3.7 million).

During this period, imports from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan increased by 53.8 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2020 ($22.8 million), reaching to $35.1 million.

Imports of goods and services to Uzbekistan increased by 9.7 times compared to the beginning of 2021 ($3.6 million).