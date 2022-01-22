Azerbaijan considers extending term of suspension of inspections in field of business

By Trend

The term of suspension of inspections in the field of business was proposed to be extended for another year in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed on Jan. 21 at the first meeting of the economic policy, industries and enterprising parliamentary committee in 2022 within the spring session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

A bill on changes to the law "On the term of suspension of inspections in the field of business" was presented at the meeting.

According to the law, the term of suspension of inspections in the field of business expired on January 1, 2022.

The amendment envisages an extension of the term of suspension of inspections until January 1, 2023. Only tax audits, audits related to the facts that threaten the life and health of people, security and economic interests of the state can be carried out during this period. The list of these inspections must be determined by the corresponding structure of executive power.

These inspections are also carried out taking into account the restrictions imposed by the corresponding structure of executive power. The provisions of the law do not apply to the inspections being conducted by the Prosecutor General's Office in connection with the investigation of corruption crimes.

In accordance with the changes, a businessman may file a complaint to the corresponding structure of executive power, the prosecutor's office, as well as within administrative and judicial proceedings against inspections conducted in violation of the requirements of this law.