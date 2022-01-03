Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces main goals of monetary policy for 2022

By Trend

The process of ensuring inflation dynamics towards the target range (4 ± 2 percent) will be the main goal of the Azerbaijani monetary policy in 2022, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the message, the achievement of this goal will mainly depend on non-monetary factors - world food and energy prices, the recovery of the supply and demand, as well as on the state tariff policy and the macroeconomic policy framework.

The ultimate goal of monetary policy is to keep inflation within 4 ± 2 percent. According to the latest renewed inflation forecasts, inflation rate will rise in the second half of 2022 upon the conditions set out in the baseline forecast.

The monetary policy will maintain flexibility between price stability and economic growth and employment targets given the temporary pressure of external factors on the current high inflation rate.

However, if the situation deviates from this main scenario, monetary tightening may be required. The effective management of inflationary expectations will be focused on enhancing public confidence in policy.

Policy responses will lead to investment and business activity, support economic growth and employment by removing potential uncertainty and distrust in policy.

The forecasted oil prices for 2022, the dynamics of growth for export of non-oil products, a surplus in the balance of payments and an increase in transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan to the state budget in accordance with the approved state budget will maintain the exchange rate stability, which is the main anchor of price stability.

Maintaining a balance in the foreign exchange market requires the acceleration of reforms to diversify foreign exchange earnings in 2022 and in the medium term.

Another intermediate goal of monetary policy is the money supply, which will be regulated by the demand of economy for money, the forecast of economic growth and inflation.

The changes in the structure of the money supply under the influence of digitalization processes will also be taken into account when regulating the money supply.

The balance on correspondent accounts of banks in manat in the CBA will be used as an operational benchmark for influencing the money supply.

The CBA will adequately use all the tools and mechanisms in 2022 to achieve operational goals.

The decisions on the quantitative parameters and durability of instruments will be made promptly, depending on the state of liquidity of the banking system.

The regular assessment of the structural surplus (or deficit) of the banking system will continue.

The liquidity monitoring and forecasting system is used to assess the impact of autonomous and non-autonomous liquidity factors.

Flexible use of monetary policy instruments in accordance with the macroeconomic processes will support the efficient operation of the transmission mechanism, as well as the macroeconomic and financial stability.