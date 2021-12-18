TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

18 December 2021 [17:19] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 27.7 manat (0.04 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,035.314 manat, increasing by 4.784 manat (0.15 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold


Dec. 6

3,032.7

Dec. 13

3,036.8

Dec. 7

3,021

Dec. 14

3,035.8

Dec. 8

3,039.1

Dec. 15

3,010.3

Dec. 9

3,035.9

Dec. 16

3,029.2

Dec. 10

3,024

Dec. 17

3,064.5

Average weekly

3,030.53

Average weekly

3,035.314

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.272 manat (0.7 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 37.7294 manat, which is by 0.4 percent less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver


Dec. 6

38.25

Dec. 13

37.863

Dec. 7

37.898

Dec. 14

37.775

Dec. 8

38.223

Dec. 15

37.243

Dec. 9

38.155

Dec. 16

37.632

Dec. 10

37.416

Dec. 17

38.135

Average weekly

37.8838

Average weekly

37.7294

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan shrank by 31 manat (1.9 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,587.9 manat, which is by 1.8 percent less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum


Dec. 6

1,601.7

Dec. 13

1,624.6

Dec. 7

1,602.1

Dec. 14

1,585.7

Dec. 8

1,639.8

Dec. 15

1,565.6

Dec. 9

1,632.8

Dec. 16

1,570.1

Dec. 10

1,607.8

Dec. 17

1,593.6

Average weekly

1,601.7

Average weekly

1,587.907

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 103.3 manat (3.41 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 2,888.188 manat, which is 243.4 manat (9.2 percent) less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium


Dec. 6

3,080.4

Dec. 13

3,029.1

Dec. 7

3,139.1

Dec. 14

2,873.8

Dec. 8

3,163.3

Dec. 15

2,785

Dec. 9

3,184.5

Dec. 16

2,827.3

Dec. 10

3,090.7

Dec. 17

2,925.8

Average weekly

3,131.598

Average weekly

2,888.188


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/213583.html

Print version

Views: 110

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also