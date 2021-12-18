Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 27.7 manat (0.04 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,035.314 manat, increasing by 4.784 manat (0.15 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Dec. 6
3,032.7
Dec. 13
3,036.8
Dec. 7
3,021
Dec. 14
3,035.8
Dec. 8
3,039.1
Dec. 15
3,010.3
Dec. 9
3,035.9
Dec. 16
3,029.2
Dec. 10
3,024
Dec. 17
3,064.5
Average weekly
3,030.53
Average weekly
3,035.314
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.272 manat (0.7 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 37.7294 manat, which is by 0.4 percent less than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Dec. 6
38.25
Dec. 13
37.863
Dec. 7
37.898
Dec. 14
37.775
Dec. 8
38.223
Dec. 15
37.243
Dec. 9
38.155
Dec. 16
37.632
Dec. 10
37.416
Dec. 17
38.135
Average weekly
37.8838
Average weekly
37.7294
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan shrank by 31 manat (1.9 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,587.9 manat, which is by 1.8 percent less than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Dec. 6
1,601.7
Dec. 13
1,624.6
Dec. 7
1,602.1
Dec. 14
1,585.7
Dec. 8
1,639.8
Dec. 15
1,565.6
Dec. 9
1,632.8
Dec. 16
1,570.1
Dec. 10
1,607.8
Dec. 17
1,593.6
Average weekly
1,601.7
Average weekly
1,587.907
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 103.3 manat (3.41 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 2,888.188 manat, which is 243.4 manat (9.2 percent) less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Dec. 6
3,080.4
Dec. 13
3,029.1
Dec. 7
3,139.1
Dec. 14
2,873.8
Dec. 8
3,163.3
Dec. 15
2,785
Dec. 9
3,184.5
Dec. 16
2,827.3
Dec. 10
3,090.7
Dec. 17
2,925.8
Average weekly
3,131.598
Average weekly
2,888.188