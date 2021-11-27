Azerbaijan reveals current state of road projects implemented in Karabakh, East Zangazur [VIDEO]

By Trend

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has spread information on projects to create road infrastructure being implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, Trend reports citing the agency.

"The construction of the "Victory Road" with a length of 101.5 kilometers has been fully completed," the agency noted.

Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway

Technical indicators: length 81.6 kilometers, I technical category, four lanes.

The construction of an earthen embankment has been completed on sections 0-17, 32-36, 40-42, 51- 52, 58-63, 70-71 kilometers, construction of bridges continues at 1, 27, 34, 37 and 50 kilometers, construction of tunnels and underpasses - at the 80th and 81st kilometers

Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway

Technical indicators: length 80.7 kilometers, I-II technical categories, 2-3 lanes, tunnel length - 11.6 kilometers.

An asphalt concrete pavement was applied to a 7-kilometer country road to Toganali, a 48-kilometer existing road was expanded and prepared for operation, an asphalt-concrete pavement was applied to a 14-kilometer section of the road, excavation work continues in the tunnel through Murovdag.

Kalbajar-Lachin highway

Technical indicators: length 72.3 kilometers, I-II technical categories, 2-3 lanes, tunnel length - 9.8 kilometers.

Work on the construction of the roadbed of the road has been completed by 10 percent.

Construction of road infrastructure in the Kalbajar, Lachin districts

Technical indicators: length 30 kilometers, IV technical category, two lanes.

Work is underway to build an earthen embankment and pavement, the construction of drainage systems has been completed by 95 percent, 80 percent of road signs have been installed.

Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghbend highway

Technical indicators: length 123.8 kilometers, I technical category, 4-6 lanes.

The construction of the roadbed is underway on sections 0-23, 50-66th kilometer. Earthworks were completed by 17 percent, the construction of drainage systems and crossings - by 12 percent, bridges - by 10 percent.

Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway

Technical indicators: length 70.4 kilometers, I technical category, four lanes.

A subgrade was built on the 0-37th kilometer section in the direction of Gubadli-Lachin, on the 0-1 and 5-14th kilometer sections in the direction of Khanlyg, work is underway on the construction of bridges, topographic work at the 1st and 22nd kilometers. Earthworks were completed by 36 percent, pavement construction - by five percent, drainage systems and crossings - by 37 percent, bridges - by 29 percent.

Gubadli - Eyvazli highway

Technical indicators: length 26 kilometers, IV technical category, two lanes.

The construction of an earthen embankment on the road to the Eyvazli village in the Gubadli district is underway. Work has been completed to widen and bring the roadbed to the standard width at the 8th kilometer of the road.

Shukurbeyli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway

Technical indicators: length 43 kilometers, I technical category, four lanes.

Earthworks were completed by 51 percent, pavement construction - by nine percent, drainage systems and crossings - by 52 percent, bridges - by 49 percent.

Fuzuli-Hadrut highway

Technical indicators: length 13 kilometers, I technical category, four lanes.

Work is underway on the construction of the roadbed; excavation work has been completed on the 1-5th kilometer section and the construction of the roadway has been completed by 50 percent.

Barda-Aghdam highway

Technical indicators: length 45 kilometers, I technical category, four lanes.

Earthworks were completed by 42.5 percent, pavement construction - by 6.8 percent, drainage systems and crossings - by 28.2 percent, bridges - by 81.2 percent.

Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalty-Naftalan highway

Technical indicators: length 22 kilometers, II-IV technical categories, two lanes.

The 0-6th kilometer section has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, a subgrade, drainage systems and a road base have been built. Asphalt concrete was applied on the 0-1.8-kilometer section, and the deformed road surface was removed on the 15-22 kilometer section.



